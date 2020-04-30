VIP AUDIO 4/30 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Triple H 25th Anniversary segment, Bubbly Bunch, Apollo, Jinder, Candice LeRae, TNT Title semi-finals, Drake Maverick, MITB, Drew, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review the Triple H 25th Anniversary segment on Smackdown last week, plus full reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and AEW Dynamite. Discussion points include The Lucha House Party and Forgotten Sons getting a push, Apollo Crews getting a push, how things are shaping up for Money in the Bank, MVP, Shayna Baszler, the Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins contract signing, Jinder Mahal, the new Candice LeRae look, Drake Maverick’s saga, the latest Cruiserweight Tournament matches, Keith Lee vs. Damien Priest, the TNT Title semi-finals, Britt Baker, Bubbly Bunch, speculation on AEW Double or Nothing on PPV, and the big Wednesday battle next week taking shape.

