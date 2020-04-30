VIP AUDIO 4/30 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (10/11/1992): Keller interviews Nick Bockwinkel, then Mike Tenay and Bruce Mitchell to discuss current events including the State of WWF (91 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 11, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller first interviewing Nick Bockwinkel, at the time an event coordinator for WCW. Then Keller leads a roundtable discussion with then fellow radio show host Mike Tenay (future WCW and TNA announcer) and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell.

