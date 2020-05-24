MLW re-signs Alex Hammerstone to long-term contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Major League Wrestling announced on Sunday that it has re-signed National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone to a multi-year contract.

“I don’t want to just make money and retire. I want to create a legacy. MLW has given me that platform,” Hammerstone said in a release. “Not only that, I still have a lot to do in this company. I still have a lot of goals. If you haven’t noticed someone has that World Heavyweight Championship and it ain’t me and that just don’t sit right.”

Hammerstone continued, “I have a platform here at MLW to explore everything I can to do and test myself against the best out there and that’s what it’s important to me. I want to thank everyone out there and hope you follow me on this journey.”

Hammerstone originally signed with MLW in late 2018 and quickly climbed the rankings to become the inaugural MLW Openweight Champion on June 1, 2019. A founding member of the Dynasty, Hammerstone has remained undefeated in singles competition since his debut.

Due to his long undefeated streak, the Phoenix native has been able to dominate MLW’s Top-10, holding the No. 1 ranking for almost one year.

“This deal was one we needed to get done for the league and its future,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We identified Alex as someone worthy of being tagged a franchise player. Alex is an exceptionally rare type of athlete and person. We are delighted he is calling MLW home for the foreseeable future.”