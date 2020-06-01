WWE announces free tier to WWE Network

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE issued a press release on Monday announcing a new free tier to the WWE Network.

Content in the free tier includes:

New shows including Raw Talk, streaming Monday nights each week immediately following Raw

Groundbreaking original series including Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time

Recent episodes of WWE’s flagship programs Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT

Select historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE and WWE Timeline

According to the release, there is no credit card required to access the free tier and it was made available as of Monday morning.

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”