VIP AUDIO 5/31 – WKH – NXT TV Review: Full rundown including Riddle vs. Thatcher in a Pit Fight match, Drake vs. Kushida vs. Atlas for chance at Cruiserweight Tournament finals, Lee & Yim spoof Dinner with Garganos (29 min)

June 1, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a detailed walk through the latest episode of NXT on USA, including Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Pit Fight match, Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas for chance at Cruiserweight Tournament finals, Keit Lee & Mia Yim spoof Dinner with Garganos, Charlotte & mystery partner face Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley, and more.

