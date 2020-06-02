Tuesday News Roundup: WWE, Impact Release Statements on George Floyd, Jaxson Ryker under fire

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE

— WWE released a statement on George Floyd and racial injustice.

The full statement read:

“WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand beside our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence.”

— According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Rob Gronkowski was contracted to do three events with WWE. Wrestling Inc. reported that plans changed with Gronkowski’s return to the NFL, and Monday’s pre-taped appearance was his final one with the company. Gronkowski, per Meltzer’s report, was originally scheduled to host WrestleMania 36 and then he was going to wrestle matches at SummerSlam (slated to be in Boston) and he’d also wrestle a match at WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia later this year.

— Kurt Angle said in an interview with CBR that he turned down working with Matt Riddle.

“His whole bro gimmick thing works really well,” said Angle. “And he’s going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time.”

— According to PWInsider, MVP is no longer working as a backstage producer and is just an on-air talent for WWE.

— WWE’s Jaxson Ryker is under fire for political comments he made on Twitter Monday night. Ryker tweeted, “Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More”

Several WWE stars reacted to Ryker’s statements on social media, including …

Steve Cutler (Ryker’s tag-team partner): Although I am part of a tag team while I wrestle, I am my own person with my own thoughts and beliefs. It pains me to see what’s going on in the world. I fought for the freedom of our country and ALL of the people who live here. It shouldn’t matter your race or however you identify, we are ALL human beings and ALL deserve to be equal. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Regardless of my political views, I am not blind to the injustices that continue in this world. I have chosen to stay silent because I don’t know how to put into words the heartbreak I feel watching what is going on across our country. This is not what I fought for or what I believe America is. What I’ve liked & retweeted depicts otherwise. I wanted to take this time to express my feelings as silence does not help in this situation. I understand that I will never understand, However I stand. #BlackLivesMatter

Kevin Owens: “The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I’m not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your sh**ty wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f***king pathetic. Good Night.”

Mustafa Ali: I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt.

— Ryker was under more fire on Tuesday, after 2019 comments from his Facebook page were posted online. Ryker has subsequently deleted the 2019 post, but it read:

“Pretty touchy subject but all this black lives mater garbage baffles me. I challenge anyone of any color or race to go watch 12 years a slave, the movie and realize how good you all actually have it. Learn heritage. Christ, Ghandi, Budda; they all Taught love and caring for others. This is getting out of hand. I Pray for this nation daily.”

AEW

— Tony Khan called out Linda Hogan on Twitter after Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife tweeted something racially insensitive. Khan responded that Linda, saying, “you’ve know joined your (ex)-husband in being banned from all AEW shows.”

“watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized,” Linda’s full Tweet read.

IMPACT

— Impact dedicated tonight’s broadcast to the memory of George Floyd and his family.