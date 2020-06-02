WWE Raw ratings for episode headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. MVP, Charlotte vs. Asuka, key metrics including past years, cable ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 126 rating, among the lowest of all-time for the show, a drop from the prior three weeks ratings of 1.30, 1.32, and 1.46. The prior single incidence of a lower rating was May 4’s 1.24 rating. Raw lost viewers to news coverage of the uprising in the United States and around the world sparked by a recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis last week.

The top ten cable shows Monday night in the 18-49 demographic were all news programs on CNN and Fox. Raw’s three hours dropped to no. 11, 12, and 17. Bravos’ “Below Deck” outdrew Raw and finished no. 11 in that demo. The vast majority of the top cable programs were news programs on Monday.

The show opened with a typical 1.810 million viewers in the first hour, up 4,000 from last week. It held pretty steady in the second hour with 1.803 million. Then it dropped to 1.571 million in the third hour, the second-lowest rated hour of Raw in history. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 239,000, slightly below the 288,000 average dropoff this year. The third hour featured a Drew McIntyre vs. MVP match and a Charlotte vs. Asuka match.

One year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.71 rating. Two years ago this week, it drew a 1.74 rating. Three years ago this week, it drew a 2.04 rating.

