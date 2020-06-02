WWE Smackdown viewership on the rebound for episode built around shake-up in IC semi-finals after Jeff Hardy hit-and-run angle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown drew 2.170 million viewers last Friday (5/29), up from 2.044 million last week and the first time it topped 2.1 million since Apr. 17.

The show drew a 1.39 broadcast rating, above the 1.31, 1.30, 1.33, 1.24, and 1.24 in the prior five weeks.

It was enough for Smackdown to finish tied for the best 18-49 demo rating on Friday at 0.6, along with ABC’s “Shark Tank.” One show drew a 0.5 rating, and several drew 0.4 ratings. Smackdown was the least viewers of all major network shows counting total viewers, but advertisers and networks focus more on the 18-49 demographic.

