FREE PODCAST 6/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear talk to referee Brie Montoya, discuss NWA Girl Powerrr, Britt Baker, Deonna Purrazzo, Mick Foley, DuckTales (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “We’ve Got Your Back, Whatever That’s Worth.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot talk to independent referee Brie Montoya about how she got into wrestling and the invisible responsibilities of referees. Plus, NWA Girl Powerrr talks cyberbullying, Britt Baker is injured, Deonna Purrazzo joins Impact, Mick Foley praises the women who influenced him, and DuckTales does a wrestling episode.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO