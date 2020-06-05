AEW and NXT in virtual tie, splitting viewership and ratings victories, plus last week’s AEW tops 1 million for episode with Tyson after three more days of viewers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA closed the gap with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night with live and same-night-delayed viewing, but still came up short of the AEW total. NXT drew 715,000 compared to AEW’s 730,000.

AEW was down from last week’s 827,000 viewres, which was the highest rating since March 18, buoyed by coming right after a PPV event that featured Mike Tyson. The 730,000 viewers, though, is above the prior eight week average of 698,000.

NXT’s 715,000 was down from 731,00 the prior week, but was only the second 700,000+ viewers since March 4.

AEW outdrew NXT, as usual, in key demo numbers. Among 18-49 year olds, AEW drew a 0.29 rating compared to NXT’s 0.20 rating. AEW finished no. 27 among all cable shows on Wednesday night. NXT finished no. 45. In the male 18-49 demo, AEW dominated with a 0.21 rating compared to NXT’s 0.13 rating. Curiously, NXT’s overall rating was 0.58 compared to AEW’s 0.54, indicating more people watched for longer periods of time on average, upping the average viewers per minute number that is a prime factor in ratings, whereas viewership totals are just how many people total watched at least some of the show.

Last week’s AEW viewership, after three additional days of DVR viewership, grew t0 1.033 million, the first time it drew more than a million viewers since March 25. AEW typically drew more than 1 million viewers most weeks in their run on TNT until Apr. when it began topping out around 900,000 the last two months.

Last week’s NXT viwership grew from 731,000 to 837,000 after three days, the highest three-day-total for NXT since March 25.

