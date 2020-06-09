News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani: Asuka vs. Charlotte, Christian interviews Edge, Decathlon competition, live callers and mailbag (124 min)

June 9, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw. They discuss Asuka vs. Charlotte, Christian interviewing Edge, the Decathlon competition between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders, the latest Drew McIntyre-Bobby Lashley hype, and more with live callers and mailbag.

