VIP AUDIO 6/11 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Is Gedo overrated? Lesnar vs. Trump on PPV? Nash’s reputation? Triple H’s ultimate placement in history? Favorite cartoon? Hennig upside? More! (90 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Should AEW take title off of Jon Moxley so he can regain it with a crowd pop when fans return to live events?

Why wasn’t 205 Live more popular with hardcore/nternet/indy fans given the quality of the wrestling and booking and production values?

Is Gedo overrated as a booker since he isn’t known for actually elevating the talent he has to work with?

Which are the top five UFC events of all-time?

What would be your super-show line-up if you could choose anyone from AEW, Japan indys, Impact, and U.S. indy scene?

What is your favorite cartoon?

What are your favorite MMA books?

Why did WWE abandon DVD/Blu-Ray as a media for fans to buy?

How many buys would a Brock Lesnar vs. Donald Trump shoot-fight draw on PPV? Is that a concept with potential with other tough guys vs. hated famous people?

During what period would Sting have had the most success in the WWF if he had signed there earlier, and does Sting’s run TNA make up for some of his shortcomings earlier in his career?

How does Kevin Nash’s compare to other wrestlers of his era, and is he overrated or underrated compared to Sting?

Will Vince McMahon treat Velveteen Dream like Fandango and Tyler Breeze, and get bored quickly or not understand it at all?

Given TNA’s stacked roster during the Hulk Hogan/Eric Bischoff era on Spike TV, what the hell happened that they weren’t able to succeed more?

How similar is Kenny Omega now to Shawn Michaels in 1997-’98 in that he did zany humor as a top act? Or is Kenny closer to Dexter Lumis right now?

Did Triple H have the most to gain from holding back Booker T, Daniel Bryan, RVD, and C.M. Punk? In what tier of all-time stardom does Triple H land – above or below Sting?

What could have been Curt Hennig’s ceiling in today’s wrestling scene? Could a national promotion be built around him?

Is a heel run in Edge’s future during this return stint with WWE? Will he hold a major singles title again?

Would a floating single World Champion in WWE be better than having the separate World Champs for each brand? Would it be better to have someone who is a great promo with good in-ring ability or great in-ring ability with good promos? And who would be the top three pics to be the inaugural centerpiece champ? Could the Women’s Division have a similar set-up?

