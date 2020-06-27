WWE Friday Night Smackdown viewership for the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and A.J. Styles compared to last week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown last night drew an overnight first hour viewership of 2.271 million and a second hour viewership of 2.076. That’s a better-than-average first hour viewership number for Smackdown, an indication that the airing of the Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles “Boneyard Match” was a good programming gamble.

Last week’s first hour overnight viewership for Smackdown was 2.147 million with a dropoff for the second hour, which drew 2.031 million.

