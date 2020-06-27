News Ticker

WWE Friday Night Smackdown viewership for the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and A.J. Styles compared to last week

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

June 27, 2020


Undertaker (photo credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown last night drew an overnight first hour viewership of 2.271 million and a second hour viewership of 2.076. That’s a better-than-average first hour viewership number for Smackdown, an indication that the airing of the Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles “Boneyard Match” was a good programming gamble.

Last week’s first hour overnight viewership for Smackdown was 2.147 million with a dropoff for the second hour, which drew 2.031 million.

RECOMMENDED: NXT scores sizable viewership win over AEW as NXT surges and AEW drops sharply to lowest ever

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019