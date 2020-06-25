News Ticker

NXT scores sizable viewership win over AEW as NXT surges and AEW drops sharply to lowest ever

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

June 25, 2020


NXT Photo credit Scott Lunn (@ScottLunn)
NXT on USA surged to its highest live and same-night viewership number since February 19, and the prior higher number was during a surge right before and right after Survivor Series last year when NXT was part of Raw and Smackdown storylines.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite took a big hit, dropping to 633,000 viewers, it’s lowest live viewership ever. The prior low was 656,000 on May 13.

NXT drew a 0.62 rating; AEW drew a 0.48 rating. That is AEW’s lowest rating in its entire run on TNT.

NXT headlined with a three-way North American Title match with Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Johnny Gargano. AEW headlined with a confrontation between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

In the male 18-34 demo where AEW has often had a commanding lead of nearly two-to-one, it retained a strong lead by an 0.16 to 0.09 margin. In the closely tracked and coveted 18-49 demo rating, AEW led by a 0.22 to 0.19 margin. AEW’s 18-49 demo rating landed them at no. 17 among all cable shows last night; NXT finished at no. 26, well above their normal ranking.

