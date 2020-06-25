NXT scores sizable viewership win over AEW as NXT surges and AEW drops sharply to lowest ever

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA surged to its highest live and same-night viewership number since February 19, and the prior higher number was during a surge right before and right after Survivor Series last year when NXT was part of Raw and Smackdown storylines.

Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite took a big hit, dropping to 633,000 viewers, it’s lowest live viewership ever. The prior low was 656,000 on May 13.

NXT drew a 0.62 rating; AEW drew a 0.48 rating. That is AEW’s lowest rating in its entire run on TNT.

NXT headlined with a three-way North American Title match with Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Johnny Gargano. AEW headlined with a confrontation between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

In the male 18-34 demo where AEW has often had a commanding lead of nearly two-to-one, it retained a strong lead by an 0.16 to 0.09 margin. In the closely tracked and coveted 18-49 demo rating, AEW led by a 0.22 to 0.19 margin. AEW’s 18-49 demo rating landed them at no. 17 among all cable shows last night; NXT finished at no. 26, well above their normal ranking.