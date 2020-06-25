VIP AUDIO 6/25 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A hot product – In-depth artistic analysis of Game Changer Wrestling’s The WRLD on GCW Part 2 (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Game Changer Wrestling’s The WRLD on GCW Part 2. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on the entirety of the show. Specific discussion points include the artistry of its presentation, commentary, energy, analysis on the standout stars of the show, and analysis on the show’s top matches. In addition, we discuss GCW’s attempt to have fans at the show and how their efforts compare to WWE and AEW. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO