VIP AUDIO 6/25 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (12/12/1992): Keller & Mitchell discuss 1992 Year-End Awards including predictions on Shawn Michaels as singles star, Ray Whebbe discusses Wrestle for Shelter (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 12, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss 1992 Year-End Awards and whether Shawn Michaels is on the verge of being a breakout singles star. Plus, Ray Whebbe is a guest to discuss his Wrestle for Shelter charity event, live phone calls, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO