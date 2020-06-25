News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/25 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (12/12/1992): Keller & Mitchell discuss 1992 Year-End Awards including predictions on Shawn Michaels as singles star, Ray Whebbe discusses Wrestle for Shelter (88 min)

June 25, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 12, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss 1992 Year-End Awards and whether Shawn Michaels is on the verge of being a breakout singles star. Plus, Ray Whebbe is a guest to discuss his Wrestle for Shelter charity event, live phone calls, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019