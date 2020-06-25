Adam Pearce says he has COVID-19, Kayla Braxton says she tested positive, joining Renee Young in WWE personnel going public about positive test results

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Three WWE personnel, all three of whom have been on camera week after week interacting with a lot of unmasked, untested WWE wrestlers in segment not essential for WWE programming – have gone public in the last 24 hours that they have COVID-19 – interviewers Renee Young and Kayla Braxton and WWE exec Adam Pearce.

Kayla Braxton posted on her Twitter account that has since been deleted: “Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Don’t be dumb like me.”

It should be noted that Kayla’s second positive test could be remnant evidence of her initial COVID-19 case last March/April, especially if she hadn’t been tested since.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

(Keller’s Analysis: This weekend I wrote an editorial in PWTorch Newsletter before the COVID-19 positive test results were revealed today and yesterday. The headline: “Pandemic Precautions Slacking” (ARTICLE LINK – VIP membership required.) This isn’t bad luck as much as it’s a result of WWE loosening its once strict standards little by little over the last few months at a time when society was loosening up. Because the risk of transference of COVID-19 grew much higher as a result of loosening of restrictions, that’s a time when WWE should have upped their precautions and began mandatory thorough pre-taping testing of everyone. This was avoidable.)

RECOMMEDED: KELLER’S TAKE: An increasingly cavalier attitude in society to this pandemic increases need for wrestlers and promoters to be more cautionary than ever if shows are going to continue