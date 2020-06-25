VIP AUDIO 6/25 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Jacqui Pratt: COVID-19 testing results, Speak Up movement, Chikara, wrestling benchmarks with Austin, Punk, Lita, more (75 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Bruce Mitchell is joined by co-host Jacqui Pratt to discuss her own professional wrestling benchmarks in “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Lita, C.M. Punk, the PWG, and Chikara promotions, which leads to a discussion of the different emotions elicited by the Speak Up movement in both, and the developments in COVID-19 testing results for both the WWE and AEW.

