VIP AUDIO 6/25 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): Single-topic focus on Speaking Out including Riddle, Guevara, Scurll, Joey Ryan, Lagana, industry response so far and in future (54 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In an early edition of part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they focus entirely on the Speaking Out movement over the past week including a look at the most prominent names who have been accused of wrongdoing, looking at the circumstances, evaluating their reactions and rebuttals if any, and how it could and should affect their careers. Some specific topics include Matt Riddle not being edited out of Smackdown, what should Sammy Guevara’s future be, will Joey Ryan be heard from again in wrestling, how will Jim Cornette accusations affect his following, the UK wrestling scene, Dave Lagana and Marty Scurll accusations and the company response to each at this point, what the wrestling industry’s power brokers should be focused on going forward, and whether some of the response to accusations are an example of “virtue signaling.”

