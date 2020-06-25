VIP AUDIO 6/25 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): COVID-19 positives and the loosening of precautions, NXT rating win over AEW, New Japan Cup nights 3-5, Tracy Smothers book review, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by talking about the slacking of precautions by WWE and AEW at a time when they should have been tightening up standards. Then Todd updates nights 3, 4, and 5 of the New Japan Cup, reaction to AEW Dynamite drawing the lowest viewership to date and why NXT gained such a lead this week over AEW, a thorough review of both AEW Dynamite and NXT, and then a review of the new Tracy Smothers book chronicling his career.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO