FREE PODCAST 6/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to #SpeakOut movement and how it has affected AEW and Impact, plus lots of emails (83 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about how the #SpeakOut movement has affected AEW and Impact specifically, including whether or not Impact and AEW handled their situations the correct way or if in some ways (in AEW’s case) they should have been harsher. Then the guys get into listener emails on topics that include Impact, AEW getting boring, the Batcave, Michael Keaton playing Batman again, and a whole lot more. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

