VIP AUDIO 6/25 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3): Should NXT abandon its style to groom more for Vince? Great matches under 15 minutes? Mt. Rushmore and Top 100 List candidates? Orange’s upside? More! (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…
- Thoughts on Stanislaus Zbyszko in “Night and the City.”
- Will the Redskins be renamed this year given current events?
- Evaluating the merits of a list of proposed wrestlers for a Top 100 All-Time list.
- Which are the Greatest Wrestling Matches that lasted under 15 minutes?
- Are female referees part of the crews that set up and take down rings, and do they have other backstage or executive roles?
- If a Mount Rushmore began with Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin, who gets added between Ric Flair or Andre the Giant? Are there other U.S.-based wrestlers you’d rate higher than them?
- Does it seem Charlotte’s time off was something Vince McMahon was aware was coming or was he caught off guard?
- Should Shayna Baszler ask for her release given her lack of push?
- Why was Todd so down on Abadon last week?
- Should NXT just give up on being the Super ROH type promotion and start doing their best to get larger wrestlers Vince McMahon will like ready for the main roster?
- Why were fans so concerned about Daniel Bryan returning from retirement but so much less so when it came to Edge’s return?
- Which WWE champions of the past weren’t given a fair shake after an injury?
- Can Orange Cassidy keep up the momentum from Wednesday night’s star-making segment?
- What are the most attractive AEW vs. WWE dream matches right now?
- Would what Will Ospreay pulled on Pollyana be considered illegal, and if so, what action could be taken?
- What happened to Bam Bam Bigelow’s first push in the late-1980s? What kind of star could he have become? What was The Kliq’s role in the 1990s of his other stint with the WWF? When was Bigelow’s best work?
- What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy brawling among the audience densely packed without social spacing and not wearing masks at the end of Dynamite?
- If Todd was stuck on an elevator with these four wrestlers, who would he smack first?
- Predictions for where FTR are headed in AEW and the possibility of a Four Horsemen type of faction. Also, another good way to remember Cash vs. Dax in the new FTR tag team.
- Is it fair to be critical of the Torch’s coverage of the Speaking Out revelations including not acknowledging some of the more ridiculous accusations that lack credibility?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply