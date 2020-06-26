News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/25 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Parks – Better Off or Worse Off theme episode for WWE & NXT wrestlers today versus one year ago (131 min)

June 26, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks. They present a special theme episode – Better Off or Worse Off, looking at WWE and NXT wrestlers today versus one year ago. Is Drew McIntyre better off or worse off? How about Braun Strowman? New Day? A.J. Styles? Dolph Ziggler? Bayley? Undisputed Era? Keith Lee? Seth Rollins? Johnny Gargano? And many many more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019