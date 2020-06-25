VIP AUDIO 6/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk grassroots efforts making more difference than exposés, trying not to kink-shame someone while holding them accountable for destructive behavior, book club, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP discussing the monumental week in wrestling. How honest grassroots efforts can make more difference than any exposé by a journalist or news organization. Trying to stay away from kink-shaming someone while holding them accountable for real, destructive behavior. This week’s book club had Rich halfway through “DODO” and Travis on his sixth book of the week, this time obsessing over E. William Brown’s “Daniel Black” series. Rich runs down tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT episodes.

