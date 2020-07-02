VIP AUDIO 7/2 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Jacqui Pratt: Discussion on happenings from Great American Bash and Fyter Fest (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt discuss the best Wednesday wrestling night since the Empty Arena Era began. They go through the Great American Petty, why booking was the difference, Sasha Banks taking her place as a star back, Bayley/Banks Fun, everything that was going on in the last two minutes of AEW, and quick turns and slow burns, why Robert Stone was bad for women, Orange Cassidy out-promoing Chris Jericho selling, and growing stars in the Jungle.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO