VIP AUDIO 7/2 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Speaking Out in Scotland w/ Sarah Grieve (102 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet’s Sarah Grieve to talk about how the Speaking Out moment has impacted Scottish pro wrestling. We talk Sarah’s own experience of pro wrestling’s institutional sexism, looking in detail about the allegations against Joe Coffey and Mikey Whiplash, the attempts of Fierce Females and Discovery Wrestling to create a safe space for women, and why ICW’s management and performers have proven so problematic. I learned so much from talking to Sarah; please check her out at Eat, Sleep, Suplex, Retweet and on Twitter.

Articles mentioned on the podcast:

Sarah and Kwaku Adjei on the women ICW should book

Sarah on how the Kasey vs Avii feud exposes ICW’s booking of women

