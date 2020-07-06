7/6 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Asuka vs. Bayley in champion vs. champion match, will Ziggler reveal special stipulation, will MVP recruit Crews, Seth-Rey saga

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 6, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

