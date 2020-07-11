Lineup set for NJPW Dominion PPV at Osaka-Jo Hall, winner of NJPW Cup faces Naito for IC and IWGP Hvt. Championship in the main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced three matches for their Dominion PPV on July 12, which will air overnight tonight for those on the east and west coast in the U.S. The show will air live on NJPW World and be available for replay in the morning. It will be available with English commentary at some point in the near future as well.

The announced matches include:

-IWGP Hvt. Champion and IWGP IC Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil

-IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs.Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

Never Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Sho.

Radican’s Analysis: These are three huge matches that have been built up extremely well during the 2020 NJPW Cup. NJPW has said another 4-6 matches will fill out the rest of the card. The show will feature a crowd at 1/3 capacity at Okaka-Jo Hall, which if last nights NJPW Cup 2020 final show was any indication is a huge boost for viewers at home.