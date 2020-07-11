FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast Special Edition – NXT 8 Yrs Back: Wells and Stoup review TV debuts of Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, plus EC3, Fandango, Cesaro, Sandow, Usos, more (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s special edition of the PWTorch Dailycast, we bring you the first two episodes of the usually-VIP-exclusive “NXT 8 Years Back” weekly podcast. Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup from the PWT Talks NXT podcast bring VIP members a weekly review of NXT TV when the series first started in its current incarnation (rather than the reality-show format that preceded it). In the debut episode of NXT Eight Years Back from last month, Wells and Stoup cover the first week of the modern era of NXT featuring debuts of Bo Dallas and Damien Sandow, vignettes for Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, and more. In the second episode, they cover a match-heavy second episode of NXT featuring Fandango vs. EC3, Usos vs. Ascension, Cesaro, Seth Rollins’s debut, and more.

