VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #609 (July 1, 2000): Cover Story on WWF’s cable shows moving from USA to TNN, Keller editorial suggesting how WWF can react to growing concern product getting stale, King of the Ring PPV coverage, more

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #609 cover-dated July 1, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on WWF’s cable shows moving from USA to TNN… Keller’s feature editorial suggesting how the WWF can react to growing concern that the product was getting stale… Detailed King of the Ring PPV coverage including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… WWF Newswire, WCW Newswire, ECW Newswire… Reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, ECW TV, Heat, and more… Plus Letters to the Torch…

