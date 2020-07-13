FREE PODCAST 7/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: John Moore joins Greg to review NXT Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest night two, and preview Impact Slammiverary and WWE Extreme Rules (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by Dot Net’s John Moore to review AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash night two. They also preview Impact Slammiversary and WWE Extreme Rules, while taking a wide array of caller and email questions.

