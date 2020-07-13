VIP AUDIO 7/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look around the Japanese landscape as we enter the next stage of COVID-era wrestling in that country. NOAH, AJPW, DDT, and Dragon Gate, plus reaction to EVIL & Dick Togo angle in NJPW (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by JoJo Remy to talk about wrestling in Japan as we start seeing shows with crowds resuming and the marquee venue Korakuen Hall opening back up this week. All Japan, NOAH, DDT, and Dragon Gate will all be putting on important shows in that building, so Alan and JoJo run down the cards and take an in-depth look at the lay of the land in each promotion. There’s a big Triple Crown match in AJPW, plenty of new faces in NOAH, a legend embarking on the next chapter of his career in DDT, and a hungry pack of young wrestlers making waves in DG. All of it is talked about, plus we get an instant reaction to the shocking ending of New Japan DOMINION with a new champion and the return of Dick Togo! Check it out.

