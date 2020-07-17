News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Styles defends against Riddle, Final Horror Show hype, Asuka & Nikki vs. Sasha & Bayley, Bray visits The Swamp, intense Braun vs. Morrison, Big E vs. Cesaro (24 min)

July 17, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including A.J. Styles defends against Matt Riddle, Final Horror Show hype, Asuka & Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley, Bray Wyatt visits The Swamp, an intense Braun Strowman vs. John Morrison, Big E vs. Cesaro, and more.

