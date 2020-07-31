WWE touts 2020 Q2 financial performance with records set, WWE Network subscriber totals during pandemic, touts Undertaker series and ranking on USA Network

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE released their 2020 second quarter earnings report yesterday, with $223.4 million in revenue compared to $268.9 million in Q2 last year. WWE attributed the difference to the timing of the Saudi Arabia event. Revenue for the first six months was $514.4 million, 14 percent above last year and a record for any first-half-year period in WWE history.

The WWE Network held steady in Q2 with PPVs during that time period based around cinematic-style matches, meant to makeup for the loss of atmosphere from not being able to run large arenas. The average paid subscribers declined 1.5 percent to 1.66 million, but at the end of Q2, the numbers were up 6 percent compared to last year with 1.69 million. WWE Network Q2 revenue was $49.4 million compared to $51.8 million last year.

WWE touted in their financial statement the viewership for WWE Network, in particular the success of the Undertaker docu-series. “On WWE Network, the Company created new content highlighted by the critically acclaimed series, Undertaker: The Last Ride, which was among the most watched originals on WWE Network. Engagement on the streaming service, as measured by video views, increased 66% over the prior year period.”

Their adjusted OIBDA (operating income) increased to $73.5 million, up from $34.6 million. WWE’s expenses were lower in Q2 due to hosting their TV events at the Performance Center and Full Sail University in the Orlando, Fla. area with a staid set-up, greatly reducing production costs. They also pre-taped multiple shows over the course of a couple days, cutting back on talent travel expenses. WWE also cut back on wrestler and staff expenses, including roster cutbacks. Much of WWE’s talent pay is based on sharing area ticket revenue, and that was zero in 2020, so surely wrestler pay is down substantially with some wrestlers on pace to earn more than their downside guarantee finding that tally decreasing as the progresses.

Although WWE wasn’t able to sell merchandise at arenas in Q2, they made up for that with increased eCommerce sales, which nearly doubled to $12.6 million.

Although TV ratings were down sharply in Q2 compared to last year’s Q2, WWE touted in their financial information “Monday Night Raw and NXT ranked as the highest-rated and third highest-rated programs, respectively, on USA Network.”

“Our second quarter financial performance was strong and demonstrated our ability to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “We continue to adapt our business to the changing environment, focusing on the development of new content for global distribution platforms and increasing audience engagement to drive growth and value for our shareholders.”