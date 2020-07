SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt discuss WWE’s hugely profitable pandemic quarter – what it means to talent, stockholders, fans, and cable networks. Also, AEW talent acquisitions, tag team tournament platform, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO