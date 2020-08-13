VIP AUDIO 8/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): The most promising careers cut short? Five best Taker matches? Dropkick physics? Jericho-Sturgis controversy? More (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Brandi Rhodes… why?

Which wrestler’s who were forced to retire early had the most unfulfilled potential? How far would Magnum T.A. have gone?

More evaluation of faction names in pro wrestling (including Fortune!).

Shouldn’t AEW be able to incorporate levity into its shows without it being framed as WWE-lite content worthy of scorn?

What are the best five Undertaker matches?

What factions could be created out of current Raw, Smackdown, and NXT wrestlers?

Reminiscing about Todd’s day on ITSC.

What is the physics of a missed dropkick hurting but making contact as planned not hurting?

Could Lucha Underground have been more successful without women violence, and maybe landed on a mainstream network?

Might WWE and AEW and New Japan work together if Vince McMahon isn’t in power some day? Is it a good idea?

Does access to results and clips of pro wrestling shows online and through social media in particular cause fewer fans to watch the actual live shows?

Could pro wrestling operate in a bubble in another country and invite fans to watch?

How would the pandemic have affected pro wrestling in another year in all of history, and would it happening in another year have made the product even worse than todays?

What wrestlers seemed promising who were busts?

Thoughts on the 1989 to 1992 pre-Monday Night Raw era of pro wrestling wedged between territory days and Monday Night boom period.

Why didn’t TNT move AEW Dynamite to a sister network like truTV or TBS?

Why haven’t police been called to investigate the Montez Ford poisoning?

Should Raw Underground have a kayfabe cash prize forthewinner?

What about trading Bad News Allen for Bobby Lashley between each era to optimize their potentials?

Should there be consequences for Chris Jericho performing at Sturgis?

Are NXT wrestlers being damaged by being patronized by Triple H treating them like kids in little league when they perform well in NXT, furthering the image that NXT is the junior varsity league to WWE with Triple H as the high school coach?

How should announcers hype the dates of upcoming events?

Did AEW really screw up with the TNT Title belt situation?

How best can profanity be utilized in promos?

Is AEW doing a poor job following up on the initial big pushes of their monster heels?

