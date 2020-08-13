VIP AUDIO 8/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): The most promising careers cut short? Five best Taker matches? Dropkick physics? Jericho-Sturgis controversy? More (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- Brandi Rhodes… why?
- Which wrestler’s who were forced to retire early had the most unfulfilled potential? How far would Magnum T.A. have gone?
- More evaluation of faction names in pro wrestling (including Fortune!).
- Shouldn’t AEW be able to incorporate levity into its shows without it being framed as WWE-lite content worthy of scorn?
- What are the best five Undertaker matches?
- What factions could be created out of current Raw, Smackdown, and NXT wrestlers?
- Reminiscing about Todd’s day on ITSC.
- What is the physics of a missed dropkick hurting but making contact as planned not hurting?
- Could Lucha Underground have been more successful without women violence, and maybe landed on a mainstream network?
- Might WWE and AEW and New Japan work together if Vince McMahon isn’t in power some day? Is it a good idea?
- Does access to results and clips of pro wrestling shows online and through social media in particular cause fewer fans to watch the actual live shows?
- Could pro wrestling operate in a bubble in another country and invite fans to watch?
- How would the pandemic have affected pro wrestling in another year in all of history, and would it happening in another year have made the product even worse than todays?
- What wrestlers seemed promising who were busts?
- Thoughts on the 1989 to 1992 pre-Monday Night Raw era of pro wrestling wedged between territory days and Monday Night boom period.
- Why didn’t TNT move AEW Dynamite to a sister network like truTV or TBS?
- Why haven’t police been called to investigate the Montez Ford poisoning?
- Should Raw Underground have a kayfabe cash prize forthewinner?
- What about trading Bad News Allen for Bobby Lashley between each era to optimize their potentials?
- Should there be consequences for Chris Jericho performing at Sturgis?
- Are NXT wrestlers being damaged by being patronized by Triple H treating them like kids in little league when they perform well in NXT, furthering the image that NXT is the junior varsity league to WWE with Triple H as the high school coach?
- How should announcers hype the dates of upcoming events?
- Did AEW really screw up with the TNT Title belt situation?
- How best can profanity be utilized in promos?
- Is AEW doing a poor job following up on the initial big pushes of their monster heels?
