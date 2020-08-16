8/9 STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX results: Night 2 featuring Giulia vs. Himeka, Jungle Kyona vs. Syuri, Tam Nakano vs. Konami, & many more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX

AUGUST 9, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN AT KORAKUEN HALL

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Rina said she and Death would work hard together. Kamitani said it was her first time teaming with Hina.

(1) QUEEN’S QUEST (Goddess Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani & Hina) vs. TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Death Yama-san & Rina)

The twins started against one another. Kamitani pinned Rina off a running shooting star press.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 5:13.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Kamitani racks up another tag victory but remains winless in singles action in 2020. She continues to hold the worst record in the promotion at 0-6-1.)

-Maika said she’d show that humans are stronger than gorillas. Iida declared that she was definitely beating her!

(2) ARTIST OF STARDOM & FUTURE OF STARDOM CHAMPION MAIKA vs. SAYA IIDA – BLUE STARS BLOCK

They traded shoulder tackles at 5:00 with Maika coming out on top. Iida went up top and hit a missile dropkick. Northern lights suplex. Rock Bottom from Maika. STO, which they call a Cross Arm Buster.

WINNER: Maika in 7:19.

(Pageot’s Perspective: That’s got to be the first time in 60 years someone’s won a match with an STO. It’s a good thing the Future title is meaningless because there’s not a single credible challenger in the promotion. DDM are now 5-0 in this year’s GP.)

-Kid thought she’d have an advantage here, knowing Iwatani as well as she does. Iwatani said she wouldn’t go easy on her just because they’re both Stars.

(3) WORLD OF STARDOM CHAMPION MAYU IWATANI vs. STARLIGHT KID – RED STARS BLOCK

Kid with a high crossbody onto Iwatani and the ringside seconds at 10:00. Bridging suplex for two. Tornado DDT. Second rope moonsault. Code red blocked by Iwatani. Top rope moonsault to Kid’s back. Dragon suplex countered into a roll-up by Kid for two. Dragon sleeper and Kid tapped.

WINNER: Mayu Iwatani in 13:33.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This year’s GP is really hurt by the pandemic. Usually there would be a couple gaijin talent making their Stardom debut in the tournament along with appearances from Jamie Hayter and Bea Priestley. With none of them available, their slots instead went to people like Kid, Iida, and Kamitani who nobody believes for a second has any shot at winning or even coming close.)

-AZM’s goal was to beat all five opponents and earn 12 points. Watanabe lost her first match and couldn’t lose here.

(4) HIGH SPEED CHAMPION AZM vs. MOMO WATANABE – BLUE STARS BLOCK

At 8:00 AZM wanted an armbar but Watanabe made it to the ropes. AZM tapped to a crossface chickenwing.

WINNER: Momo Watanabe in 9:54.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Mirror image of the last match. The unit leader who lost on yesterday’s show picks up a win over their protégé who won on yesterday’s show.)

-Konami wanted to bust up Nakano’s face. Nakano planned on kicking her before she could tangle her up.

(5) KONAMI vs. TAM NAKANO – RED STARS BLOCK

At 9:00 Konami hit an awkward superplex. Nakano hit a series of kicks but Konami caught her in a chokehold. Nakano dropped to the mat to break it. Tiger suplex for the win.

WINNER: Tam Nakano in 10:50.

(Pageot’s Perspective: A necessary win for Nakano to put her on the board. Both women feel directionless right now and don’t expect to factor into the finals. A shame because they both had stand out 2019s and seemed poised for something bigger before Ogawa found some shiny new toys to play with instead.)

-Hayashishita said she used to have no problem facing Tora in a straight singles match but now there are too many shenanigans.

(6) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPION UTAMI HAYASHISHITA vs. NATSUKO TORA – BLUE STARS BLOCK

Tora attacked the second Hayashishita stepped through the ropes. She ripped off her QQ mask and stomped on it. Hayashishita tossed to ringside. Irish whip into the guardrail. A second was reversed and Hayashishita took control. At 9:00 Tora hit a top rope frog-splash for two. She grabbed her chain and wrapped it around Hayashishita’s neck. Hayashishita pulled her into a torture rack. Tora slipped out and choked her over the top rope for the disqualification. The crowd was silent.

WINNER: Utami Hayashishita in 10:15 via disqualification.

-Tora continued the assault. Kamitani and Hina tried to save Hayashishita but Tora beat them up too and stormed off.

(Pageot’s Perspective: With Hayter and Priestley stuck in England, Kashima injured, and Sumire mysteriously absent Oedo Tai has never looked worse. Tora stands alone as the only member left of the once-mighty unit and can’t win a match to save her life, even with chains, chairs, and lenient referees.)

-Syuri wanted to have some fun with Kyona. Kyona was aiming for Syuri.

(7) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPION SYURI vs. JUNGLE KYONA – BLUE STARS BLOCK

At 10:00 Kyona wanted a Jungle Buster but Syuri slipped out into a chickenwing. She transitioned into an armbar. Rope break. Sit-out powerbomb from Kyona. Gutbuster from Syuri. Suzaku and Kyona submitted.

WINNER: Syuri in 12:39.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Kyona is now 1-4-1 in singles action in 2020. This is worse than both Rina (3-4) and Hina (2-6). Of note, the only people with no points at the end of day two are Saya Kamitani and former JAN members Kyona, Tora, Death, and Iida. Jobbers to the end. DDM are now 6-0 in this year’s GP.)

-Himeka pointed out that she and Giulia were the main event. Since DDM can’t win every match in the tournament, she would win every match instead. Giulia said she fought her a long time ago but things are different now that they train together.

(8) WONDER OF STARDOM & ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPION GIULIA vs. HIMEKA – RED STARS BLOCK

Himeka hit a series of forearms at 10:00. Torture rack. Giulia with a crossface. She couldn’t get the big woman up for a Glorious Driver. More basic offense from Himeka. Torture rack. Running powerbomb for the clean win.

WINNER: Himeka in 15:14.

-Himeka declared that all of DDM won again today. Oh wait… She mocked Giulia for losing her first singles match in Stardom and vowed to win the whole tournament.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The match was plodding but the result is hilarious. In only her third singles match for Stardom Himeka main events and ends Giulia’s eight-month undefeated streak. Of course this is just a minor speed bump. Giulia has main evented 8 of the last 10 Stardom shows. She’s still the number one priority for Ogawa and it’s obviously significant that the first person allowed to beat her one-on-one is one of her own protégés. Even in defeat this is just another way of putting over Giulia.)

Blue Stars standings after night 2:

Utami Hayashishita – 4

Maika – 4

Syuri – 4

AZM – 2

Momo Watanabe – 2

Saya Iida – 0

Jungle Kyona – 0

Natsuko Tora – 0

Red Stars standings after night 2:

Himeka – 4

Giulia – 2

Mayu Iwatani – 2

Starlight Kid – 2

Konami – 2

Tam Nakano – 2

Saya Kamitani – 0

Death Yama-san – 0