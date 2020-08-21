News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/21 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Reasoning for lack of push for Owen Hart in WWE after mid-’90s feud with Bret Hart, hidden video gems and historical pro wrestling tape libraries, success of MJF as world title contender thus far in AEW (62 min)

August 21, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: the reasoning behind Owen Hart not receiving a main event level push after his successful mid-’90s run with his brother Bret, hidden video gems and historical pro wrestling tape libraries, and the success of MJF as a world title contender thus far in AEW. Bonus discussion on WWE Thunderdome and Summerslam included as well. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020