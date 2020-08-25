News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/24 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Summerslam fallout, Keith Lee debuts, Orton punt kicks Drew three times, Rey & Dominik vs. Seth & Murphy, Black returns, Nia & Baszler (34 min)

August 25, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Summerslam fallout, Keith Lee debuts and faces Randy Orton, Orton punt kicks Drew three times, Rey Mysterio & Dominik vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy, Aleister Black returns, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler team up, Sasha rematched against Asuka, and more.

