FREE PODCAST 9/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Heydorn: Final All Out hype, Kenny’s in-ring promo, Mox-MJF final hype, Jericho-Cassidy angle, Rosa, more (127 min)

September 3, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn to analyze the final AEW Dynamite episode leading into Saturday night’s All Out PPV event. They talk with callers and answer emails questions on the program including the final Jon Moxley-MJF hype, the Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy angle, the Hangman Page-Kenny Omega-FTR in-ring segment, Battle Royal hype, Thunder Rosa’s AEW debut, and more.

