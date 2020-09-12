News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Scott Hall & Justin Credible: (9-10-15) Hall talks about his latest strides and the Jake movie, Justin talks about rolling with Lesnar and tiptoeing around management (102 min)

September 12, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from September 10, 2015 featuring Scott Hall and Justin Credible. Hall talks about latest strides plus Jake’s movie and then Justin talks about the state of WWE, the need to tiptoe around management, rolling with Brock Lesnar, and more with live callers for over an hour.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020