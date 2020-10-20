FREE PODCAST 10/20 – WKPWP PPV Preview – WWE Hell in a Cell: Sam Roberts joins Wade for in-depth preview of Hell in a Cell matches, Draft realignment, Raw (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a WWE Hell in a Cell PPV preview with Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling podcasts and the WWE Kickoff Show panels. Sam and Wade discuss the Hell in a Cell matches including Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, and Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, plus sidebar discussions on the Draft realignment and a busy episode of Raw last night.

