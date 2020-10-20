FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview current feuds in AEW involving Moxley, Archer, Brodie Lee, FTR, Best Friends, Hardy, Sammy, plus forgotten or dormant feuds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. LANCE ARCHER

New Developments: Before their title match, Archer attacked Moxley backstage. After a hard-hitting match, no-holds-barred match, Moxley beat Archer. After the match, Archer attacked Moxley. Eddie Kingston, who was on commentary, made the save alongside The Lucha Bros. Jake Roberts forced Archer to retreat. Kingston ended up attacking Moxley and choked him out with a rear chin lock.

Highs & Lows: As one would expect, the match between Archer and Moxley was a physical brawl that was satisfying to watch. It’s still hard to believe that there was almost no interaction between Moxley and Jake Roberts during this feud. They would have played off each other incredibly well and could have been some of Moxley’s promo work to-date.

Start of Feud: August 2020

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) BEST FRIENDS vs. FTR

New Developments: FTR beat Best Friends and retained the AEW tag titles after Tully Blanchard interfered in the match.

Highs & Lows: This match elevated both teams. FTR is more established as heel tag champions, while Best Friends looked sympathetic in defeat. The AEW tag division remains strong and is one of the weekly highlights.

Start of Feud: October 9th. 2020

(2) MATT HARDY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

New Developments: In an interview with Tony Schiavone, Hardy revealed he has been medically cleared to wrestle. A video played on the big screen with images of a hooded figure who was burning pictures of Hardy. The figured was revealed to be Guevara who ran down all the times he had injured Hardy. He said his goal was to send Hardy home for good.

Highs & Lows: This is a classic pro-wrestling formula. Hardy is an established star who can elevate Guevara. However, several aspects of the feud have had a very confusing tone. Hardy’s promos, in which he talks about playing different “wrestling personas”, have been dreadful. The Guevara promo also felt off. It was very dark, brooding, and didn’t fit Sammy’s character at all.

Start of Feud: October 14th. 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Hopefully, AEW will stop trying to over-complicate this feud. It’s a very simple story: the established legend should lose to the arrogant up-and-comer.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

