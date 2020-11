SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the latest NXT on USA TV show including more War Games hype, Rhea Ripley updates her NXT status, Toni Storm turns heel, Kyle O’Reilly wins the advantage, Cameron Grimes tormented by Dexter Lumis, and more.

