VIP AUDIO 1/2 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Science vs. Art – An in-depth analysis of Wrestle Kingdom 15 with wrestling statistician Chris Samsa (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The art and science of Wrestle Kingdom 15. On the show, Zack Heydorn is joined by special guest Chris Samsa to break down Wrestle Kingdom 15. Together, they discuss the art and science of the event with specific analysis on the night one and night two main events, stats and numbers surrounding Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, and Jay White, possible main event night one and night two outcomes, the Kota Ibushi story arch in 2020, Jay White as a heel, what the prospects of a Naito and Ibushi match look like on the big stage, the rest of the night one card including Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O’Khan, the night two card including Sanda vs. EVIL, Takagi vs. Cobb, and much more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO