FREE PODCAST 1/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani: Triple H replaces McIntyre against Orton, Drew talks COVID positive test, Bliss fireball, Lashley-Riddle, callers, emails (123 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Triple H replacing Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton, Drew talks COVID positive test, Alexa Bliss shows a fireball, Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Title, and much more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO