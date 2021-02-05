FREE PODCAST 2/4 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk AEW-NJPW, Kenta, Royal Rumble follow-up, NXT, UFC, Mailbag, more (151 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss the appearance of Kenta on AEW Dynamite last night and how to interpret what it means for AEW and New Japan working together. Also a full rundown of AEW Dynamite, a full review of NXT on USA, a review of last week’s Smackdown, a full review of Monday Night Raw, a review of New Japan New Beginning happenings, and a preview of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

