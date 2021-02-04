VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Angle or Bret? Steiners or Edge & Christian? Goldberg’s shorts, Sasha-Bayley-Belair at WM, Reigns heel act overrated, Dax-Jungle Boy, Bucks booking acumen, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…
- Is Roman Reigns overrated as a heel, and is Wade over-praising because he predicted Roman would be a great heel?
- What minor thing bothers you more than it should in pro wrestling? And how about outside of pro wrestling? (Including rants about food delivery service and turn signal usage.)
- Is WWE heading toward Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania?
- Should AEW spend money on more popular hit songs for wrestlers entrance themes?
- Should WWE market Goldberg’s comfy-shorts?
- Which wrestlers would you pick in their primes if you were aiming to create a successful wrestling promotion? Bob Holly or Jeff Jarrett? Bam Bam BIgelow or Sid? Steiners vs. Edge & Christian? Kurt Angle or Bret Hart? Eric Bischoff of Vince Russo?
- What are the key and varied aspects that make people like a certain kind of wrestling match, and was Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy an example of a polarizing match that some saw as just “really good” and others saw as one of the best in Dynamite history?
- When Michael Cole calls himself a journalist, is he serious? Does Vince make him say it?
- To what extent to they agree or disagree with this statement: “If you insert the Young Bucks into any match, there is a 75% chance the match is better off. But if you insert them into a storyline, it’s very likely to be worse.”
- Is Raw’s Women’s Division in crisis and can Rhea Ripley save it?
Replenish “The Fix Mailbag” here: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply