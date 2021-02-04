VIP AUDIO 2/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Angle or Bret? Steiners or Edge & Christian? Goldberg’s shorts, Sasha-Bayley-Belair at WM, Reigns heel act overrated, Dax-Jungle Boy, Bucks booking acumen, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

Is Roman Reigns overrated as a heel, and is Wade over-praising because he predicted Roman would be a great heel?

What minor thing bothers you more than it should in pro wrestling? And how about outside of pro wrestling? (Including rants about food delivery service and turn signal usage.)

Is WWE heading toward Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania?

Should AEW spend money on more popular hit songs for wrestlers entrance themes?

Should WWE market Goldberg’s comfy-shorts?

Which wrestlers would you pick in their primes if you were aiming to create a successful wrestling promotion? Bob Holly or Jeff Jarrett? Bam Bam BIgelow or Sid? Steiners vs. Edge & Christian? Kurt Angle or Bret Hart? Eric Bischoff of Vince Russo?

What are the key and varied aspects that make people like a certain kind of wrestling match, and was Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy an example of a polarizing match that some saw as just “really good” and others saw as one of the best in Dynamite history?

When Michael Cole calls himself a journalist, is he serious? Does Vince make him say it?

To what extent to they agree or disagree with this statement: “If you insert the Young Bucks into any match, there is a 75% chance the match is better off. But if you insert them into a storyline, it’s very likely to be worse.”

Is Raw’s Women’s Division in crisis and can Rhea Ripley save it?

