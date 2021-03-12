FREE PODCAST 3/11 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Peacock-WWE transition, AEW’s spin on Death Match finish, NXT’s announcements, Christian’s arrival, Braun-Shane, more (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the NXT announcements including the pros and cons of a two-night Takeover, the latest on the transition from WWE Network to Peacock, the state of the WrestleMania line-up and whether it can come together as a WM-worthy show, evaluating the latest angles with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan and Edge, the rise of Bobby Lashley to WWE Title holder in WM season, AEW’s reaction to the lame finish to the Barbed Wire Death Match conclusion, whether Kenny Omega is way off the ideal track as a character already, Christian’s first two appearances for AEW, the Inner Circle angle, odd stuff on AEW Dynamite that jumps out as amateurish and sloppy, is AEW expanding to too many hours a week, the Shane McMahon-Braun Strowman storyline, some talk about the Omega-Impact angle and the merging of the Impact and TNA titles, and whether ROH is the cleansing experience for frustrated wrestling fans right now.

