FREE PODCAST 4/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Fear & Nielsen talk to Dark Sheik about Hoodslam, Church of Wrestling, and her standout 2020 match against Edith Surreal (65 min)

April 22, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: “All of My Friends Moved In With Me.” This week, Emily Fear and Megan Nielsen chat with veteran wrestler Dark Sheik about the 18+ antics of her promotion Hoodslam, founding the Church of Wrestling, and limitations imposed on female wrestlers. Plus, Meg Fair and JR Harris analyze bad wrestler tattoos.

