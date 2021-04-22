FREE PODCAST 4/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Fear & Nielsen talk to Dark Sheik about Hoodslam, Church of Wrestling, and her standout 2020 match against Edith Surreal (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “All of My Friends Moved In With Me.” This week, Emily Fear and Megan Nielsen chat with veteran wrestler Dark Sheik about the 18+ antics of her promotion Hoodslam, founding the Church of Wrestling, and limitations imposed on female wrestlers. Plus, Meg Fair and JR Harris analyze bad wrestler tattoos.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO